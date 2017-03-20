SHOWCASE - Manchester City hit back to earn a draw with Liverpool

by Reuters News 20 Mar 2017, 00:00 IST

Britain Soccer Football - Manchester City v Liverpool - Premier League - Etihad Stadium - 19/3/17 Liverpool's Adam Lallana in action with Manchester City's Gael Clichy Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic

(Reuters) - Manchester City had to come from behind to hold Liverpool 1-1 as both teams lost ground in the Premier League following victories for Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

City, in third place, stayed a point ahead of the Merseysiders with a game in hand thanks to Sergio Aguero's equalising goal.

Knocked out of the Champions League by Monaco in midweek, City fell behind when full back Gael Clichy conceded a penalty six minutes after halftime and James Milner scored from the spot against his old club.

Liverpool, who had come into the game more after a slow start, were pegged back 18 minutes later when Aguero scored from Kevin de Bruyne's fine low cross.

De Bruyne then hit a post and Adam Lallana missed badly for Liverpool in an exciting finish.

(Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Pritha Sarkar)