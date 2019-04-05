Silva on Richarlison to Liverpool rumours: I have to smile!

Everton forward Richarlison

Everton boss Marco Silva has laughed off speculation linking Richarlison with a shock move to Liverpool.

Rumours have emerged in Brazil that Richarlison's agent recently met with Reds manager Jurgen Klopp, prompting talk of a sensational £70million transfer to Anfield.

Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan are also credited with an interest in the forward, who has scored 12 Premier League goals since joining Everton from Watford last year in a deal that could reportedly rise to £50m.

However, when asked on Friday about the Liverpool links, Silva told reporters: "I have to smile.

"This speculation is not important to talk about. Just to smile.

"Richarlison is our player and he is really happy here. I am 100 per cent sure he will keep learning and improving in the next few seasons."

12 - Richarlison has scored 12 goals in the Premier League this term - only three players have netted more in the competition in their debut season at Everton (15 each - Kanchelskis, Yakubu and Lukaku). Impact. pic.twitter.com/iKOAxAc6RB — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 17 March 2019

Silva continued: "He's a really important player for us. The club paid a lot of money to sign him. I was 100 per cent sure he can help us and fit really well at our club.

"I asked our club to do everything to sign him. I'm happy, he's happy and my job is to keep working with him.

"He's 21 years old. I don't have doubts he can do more and more and keep improving his performances."

