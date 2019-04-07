×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Simeone frustrated by refereeing inconsistency after Costa red card

Omnisport
NEWS
News
47   //    07 Apr 2019, 04:00 IST
costa-cropped
Diego Costa after being sent off at Camp Nou

Diego Simeone was left frustrated by a lack of consistency from LaLiga's referees after Diego Costa was sent off for dissent in Atletico Madrid's 2-0 defeat at Barcelona.

Atletico went into the game eight points adrift of pacesetters Barca, meaning anything other than a win would be of little use in the title race.

Their chances took a major blow in the 28th minute when Costa was given his marching orders after appearing to say something to referee Jesus Gil Manzano.

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi secured the win – and probably LaLiga – with goals in the last five minutes, though much of the post-match focus remained on Costa.

"In the last 11 games here [at Camp Nou] we have received seven red cards," Simeone told reporters. "We must be doing something wrong.

"I asked the referee and he told me something that Costa says he didn't say. If he said it [what the referee claims], he is deservedly sent off.

"But other players have said things and he doesn't send them off. We see it and they do not send them off.

"But that does not justify Costa's actions. If the referee interprets that there was insult, he's deservedly sent off, but it's not always the same [outcome for every player]."

Advertisement

Simeone was also eager to move away from the negativity many have attached to the defeat, with some suggesting their season is over, although he believes such opinions show how far the team has come.

"Our season has not ended in any way," he said. "We have to win as many points as possible.

"I value that we won the European Supercup, that we fought for the second place, and it is bad? I love it, I love that it is said to be bad [the season]. Do not forget where we are."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Barcelona
Omnisport
NEWS
Simeone warns Barcelona: Atletico will fight for LaLiga until our last breath
RELATED STORY
We don't fear Messi, we respect Valverde's Barcelona - Simeone hails 'incredible' Blaugrana boss
RELATED STORY
Morocco frustrated by Messi's friendly absence
RELATED STORY
Barcelona v Atletico Madrid: Has Simeone lost his last big chance for success?
RELATED STORY
5 Champions League matches involving Barcelona with controversial refereeing
RELATED STORY
Simeone: Morata is a finisher
RELATED STORY
Atleti will try to beat Barcelona – Simeone
RELATED STORY
5 instances of bad refereeing influencing the outcome of a game
RELATED STORY
Barcelona News: Key Atletico Striker Ruled Out For La Liga Clash
RELATED STORY
La Liga News: “We don’t fear Messi”- claims Atlético Madrid boss Diego Simeone
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us