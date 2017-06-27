Sirigu leaves PSG to join Torino

Paris Saint-Germain have terminated the contract of goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu early, allowing him to join Torino.

by Omnisport News 27 Jun 2017, 22:00 IST

New Torino goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu in Champions League action for PSG

Salvatore Sirigu has joined Torino after coming to an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain over the termination of his contract.

Sirigu, who spent last season on loan at Sevilla and Osasuna in LaLiga, had a year remaining on his PSG deal but leaves the club early.

The Italy international previously played for Palermo in Serie A and replaces Joe Hart at Torino after the England goalkeeper returned to Manchester City at the end of his loan spell.

Sirigu played 190 matches in all competitions for PSG, helping the club to win four successive Ligue 1 titles, as well as two Coupes de France and three Coupes de la Ligue.

"The club would like to thank 'Salva' for his steadfast professionalism and wish him all the best for the new challenges that await him in his homeland," a PSG statement read.

The 30-year-old had previously spoken of feeling forced out of PSG and he was delighted to complete his move to Torino.

"I am very happy to be part of this club," Sirigu told the PSG website. "I chose Torino because they wanted me strongly and for years have been pursuing a concrete project with exponential growth.

"The club and the president have made me feel important and I thank them for that. I am honoured to be part of a club that has a unique story."

PSG are among the European giants to have been linked with a move for AC Milan's 18-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who has a year remaining on his San Siro contract.