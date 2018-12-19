Solskjaer to United: Former team-mates react

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 108 // 19 Dec 2018, 21:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Gary Neville

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's appointment as Manchester United's caretaker manager for the remainder of the 2018-19 season has proven to be a popular choice among his former team-mates.

The new interim boss spent 11 years under Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford as a player, winning the treble in 1998-99 and scoring 126 goals in 366 appearances.

Nicknamed 'The Baby-Faced Assassin', Solskjaer was a popular figure among supporters and, judging by the response on social media to his hiring, he was liked by team-mates too.

Here are some of those who wished Solskjaer luck in his new role.

David Beckham was part of that treble-winning side, while Rio Ferdinand won Premier League titles alongside Solskjaer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's former Manchester United team-mates are beginning to welcome him back to the club.



Here are Rio Ferdinand and David Beckham on Instagram...#MUFC pic.twitter.com/srRJcxffNQ — Omnisport (@OmnisportNews) December 19, 2018

Gary Neville has already identified Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino as his ideal candidate to replace Jose Mourinho on a permanent basis, but he is still rooting for Solskjaer in the meantime.

United had a devastating strike force when they won the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup in 1998-99, and one of those forwards has sent well wishes to another.

Advertisement

Solskjaer was not the only Norwegian at United in the 1990s and former centre-back Ronny Johnsen spoke of his pride at his compatriot's appointment.

So unbelievable happy to see Ole Gunnar Solskjær as the new manager of #MUFC. So proud of him — Ronny Johnsen (@JRonnyJohnsen) December 19, 2018

Louis Saha only joined United in 2004, towards the end of Solskjaer's spell, but the Norwegian clearly left a lasting impression on his fellow forward.

Advertisement