Solskjaer to United: 'Ultimate super-sub' understands our support, say fans

Omnisport
NEWS
News
220   //    19 Dec 2018, 19:46 IST
solskjaer-cropped
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer celebrates in the 1998-99 Champions League final

The Manchester United Supporters' Trust (MUST) have given their backing to new Old Trafford manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, claiming he understands the club's fans.

Solskjaer was appointed as United's interim boss on Wednesday, replacing Jose Mourinho in a deal that will see him in charge until the end of the season.

MUST have welcomed the former forward's return, having starred for 11 years as a player in Manchester and scored the winning goal in United's 1998-99 Champions League final success.

But the Trust also want to see changes on a larger scale, having stated following Mourinho's departure that it needed to be "a catalyst for a fundamental review of the football operation" at Old Trafford.

Responding to Solskjaer's appointment, a spokesperson added: "United need a lift and our ultimate super-sub, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, is just the man for the job.

"He's been a long-term backer of fans and a patron of MUST, so we know he understands our support and what we are looking for from a manager.

"While Ole is at the helm, the club needs to make the big structural changes to equip us to compete in modern football. The club must put football expertise in charge of football decisions, especially in respect of selection of the next manager and player transfers.

"Manchester United fans have shown phenomenal support to the team through the recent difficult period.

"We know all fans will continue to back the team and we expect to see the players giving their all for the club and the supporters. We know Ole will."

