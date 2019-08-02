×
South Africa coach Baxter resigns despite Africa Cup of Nations run

Omnisport
NEWS
News
19   //    02 Aug 2019, 18:34 IST
Baxter - cropped
Stuart Baxter has resigned as South Africa coach

Stuart Baxter has resigned from his post as coach of South Africa with immediate effect.

South Africa shocked Africa Cup of Nations hosts Egypt en route to the quarter-finals in June, but Baxter, whose second spell in charge of Bafana Bafana began in 2017, believes the time is right to move aside.

The former Finland and Kaizer Chief's boss has said it is the correct time for South Africa to move into a new cycle, as focus switches to qualification for the 2021 AFCON and 2022 World Cup.

"I feel it's time for someone else to take over and I have decided to resign from my position. It is my personal decision," Baxter told BBC Sport.

"Going to the AFCON, this squad had not lost in a year, something that was not easy considering we were introducing new players.

"I've chosen not to point fingers and I will refrain from that. Choosing not to answer some misleading media coverage is something that's also hard to do."

South Africa beat Egypt 1-0 before going out to Nigeria in the quarter-finals have scraped through from their group after losing two matches.

