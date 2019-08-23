Southampton goalkeeper Forster returns to Celtic on loan

Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster

Celtic have signed their former goalkeeper Fraser Forster on loan from Southampton.

Forster played for the Glasgow giants between 2011 and 2014, initially on loan from Newcastle United, before leaving for the Saints.

The 31-year-old initially thrived at St. Mary's but lost the gloves during the 2018-19 campaign.

With Angus Gunn now installed as Southampton's number one, Forster has been allowed to rejoin Celtic on a season-long loan.

The goalkeeper, who has six England caps, will wear the number 67 during his time back at Celtic Park.

"I'm absolutely delighted to be here, it feels like I'm coming home and I'm buzzing to be back at this great club," Forster told Celtic's official website.

"Obviously, I know what the number 67 means to this great club. It’s an honour to wear the shirt and an even bigger honour to wear this number.

"I loved my time here before and I felt like it was the right number for me, I'm really proud to wear it, and I want to do my absolute best for this club.

"The gaffer [Neil Lennon] has always been brilliant with me, and when the opportunity came up to come back and work with him again, it was one that was too good to turn down."