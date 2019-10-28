Southampton players donate wages to charity after Leicester humiliation

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 4 // 28 Oct 2019, 05:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Leicester City forward Ayoze Perez in action against Southampton

Southampton's players and coaching staff have agreed to donate a day's wages to charity following Friday's humiliating 9-0 Premier League defeat to Leicester City.

Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy both scored hat-tricks at St Mary's Stadium, while Ben Chilwell, Youri Tielemans and James Maddison were also on target in the record win.

The defeat was Southampton's heaviest ever in all competitions and was the biggest victory recorded by an away side in an English top-flight league match in the 131-year history of the Football League.

Southampton ended the weekend in the Premier League's bottom three and their first-team members have taken steps to make amends with supporters.

No more talking. No more messages.#SaintsFC manager Ralph Hasenhüttl says the only suitable response now can come via his team's actions: pic.twitter.com/jERucgJ799 — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) October 27, 2019

The south coast club announced on their official website on Sunday that all first-team members will donate Friday's wages to Saints Foundation, which works within the community to transform the lives of adults and children through the use of sport.

Southampton are back in action on Tuesday with a trip to Manchester City in the EFL Cup and return to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday for their next Premier League outing.