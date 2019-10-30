Spain boss De la Fuente would be proud to take Ramos to 2020 Olympics

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 27 // 30 Oct 2019, 22:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Spain and Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos

Spain Under-21 coach Luis de la Fuente is ready to welcome Sergio Ramos into his plans for next year's Olympic Games.

Real Madrid captain Ramos admitted this month he would find it hard to turn down the chance to represent his country in Tokyo, even though Euro 2020 will finish less than two weeks before the Games begins.

The centre-back would be eligible to be selected as one of Spain's over-age stars, with each nation permitted to select a maximum of three players born before January 1, 1997, in their Olympics squad.

De la Fuente, who will coach the team in Japan, says he would find it hard to turn down Ramos, who will be 34 when the tournament gets under way on July 23.

"I'm proud. I'm proud that he, like other players who have a great international and footballing background, is willing to be able to come with us, that we have the possibility of selecting them," De la Fuente told 20 Minutos.

"All football lovers should be emotional and proud that these footballers are ready to come to such an important event as the Olympic Games.

"Do you believe Ramos is one of the best players in the world? Well, I'm not going to say 'no' to the best players in the world."

Ramos, who made his international debut in 2005, became Spain's record appearance-maker this month when he won his 168th senior cap in the 1-1 Euro 2020 draw with Norway.

Advertisement

"I would have happily traded this 168th cap for a victory," Ramos said after breaking the record held by Iker Casillas. "But this record is a great reward after so many years and it's a great source of huge pride.

"I am emotional every time I put on this shirt. That will not change and I hope to continue doing so for many years."

The former Sevilla defender has won the European Under-19 Championship, Euro 2008, Euro 2012 and the 2010 World Cup in an illustrious international career.