Spain skipper Ramos breaks Casillas caps record

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    13 Oct 2019, 00:20 IST
SergioRamos-cropped
Spain captain Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos has become the most-capped player in Spain's history, eclipsing Iker Casillas' record by making his 168th appearance for La Roja.

Ramos was included in Robert Moreno's XI for a Euro 2020 qualifier away to Norway on Saturday, with qualification in their sights.

When he equalled Casillas' record last month, Ramos indicated he has a landmark appearance in mind before following former centre-back partner Gerard Pique into international retirement.

"Records are there to be broken," said the Real Madrid defender, who made his Spain debut in 2005.

"I hope that this momentum, enthusiasm and ambition always accompanies me and that I reach 200 games, which is the objective. You have to make it difficult."

Ramos is reportedly keen to play for Spain at the Olympic Games in Tokyo next year in a bid to add to the World Cup and European Championship titles he has won with La Roja.

Asked about the matter this week, Moreno told reporters: "I haven't talked about the Olympic Games with him. That desire defines him as a footballer.

"He has one more motivation to add to his career. It is difficult, when you have won everything, to stay motivated."

