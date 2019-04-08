Spalletti satisfied despite Atalanta stalemate

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti

Luciano Spalletti was satisfied with Inter's performance against Atalanta despite having to settle for a 0-0 draw in a key game in the race for the top four in Serie A.

Third-placed Inter are now five points ahead of Atalanta and AC Milan, who are level on 52 points, in an exciting battle for Champions League football.

But there was not too much to get the pulses racing in Sunday's San Siro stalemate, though that did not bother Spalletti.

"It was a determined approach from both teams and good to see so much fair play on the field," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"Ivan Perisic had a rough start, but slowly got warmed up and did what he had to do.

"Every now and then, we get a little chaotic in possession and do not always make logical decisions. Simplicity might seem cheap, but it's what you need to create spaces."

FULL-TIME



A hard-fought match ends all square at San Siro...#InterAtalanta 0-0 pic.twitter.com/PuYJkd9tao — Inter (@Inter_en) April 7, 2019

Mauro Icardi made his first San Siro appearance since February following the saga that came about as a result of him being stripped of the captaincy.

Icardi scored on his return at Genoa last time out, but Spalletti was not interested in talking about the striker’s performance against Atalanta.

"I've spoken about Mauro too much, as has everyone, so I want to talk about Inter," he added. "Icardi has to do well, come back and combine with the midfielders, as he did more so today, and run for the team, as all complete strikers do.

"I focus more on the performance than the result. I am relaxed if the team is playing good football, so I don't just want to score a goal to get the job done. The team played well today, so I am happy."

Marcelo Brozovic sustained a thigh strain that forced him off after 20 minutes, with Spalletti saying: "We’ll have to see what the tests say, but he certainly won't be there for the next game [against Frosinone]."