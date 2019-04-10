Spurs duo Llorente, Son hopeful over Kane injury

Tottenham striker Harry Kane

Fernando Llorente and Son Heung-min both hope Tottenham talisman Harry Kane will be back in action soon after hurting his ankle against Manchester City.

Kane limped out of Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium early in the second half.

The England captain sustained the injury to his left ankle in the process of making a challenge on City's left-back Fabian Delph.

Kane was seen using crutches with his left foot in a protective medical boot after the first leg, which Spurs won 1-0.

And while manager Mauricio Pochettino suggested Kane could be out for the rest of the season, Llorente is more positive about his fellow forward.

"I think it's the saddest news of the night," Llorente said. "It's a shame that he has hurt his left ankle again.

"Hopefully it will not be serious and we will see the tests. Harry is very strong and recovers quickly."

City boss Pep Guardiola memorably described Spurs as "the Harry Kane" team in 2017, but it was Son who earned the hosts a narrow first-leg lead.

"I hope it's not serious," Son told reporters of Kane's injury.

Asked if he will have more responsibility due to Kane being unavailable, the South Korea international added: "It's not only me. My team-mates are doing a very good job."

City host Tottenham in the second leg on April 17 and take on Pochettino's men again at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League three days later.

