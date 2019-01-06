×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Spurs will miss 'unbelievable' Son, says Alli

Omnisport
NEWS
News
507   //    06 Jan 2019, 11:28 IST
Son Heung-min - cropped
Tottenham's Son Heung-min

Dele Alli admitted Tottenham will miss Son Heung-min when the in-form forward departs for the Asian Cup, but he hopes others step up.

Son, 26, has scored nine goals in his past 10 games for Spurs, who will be without the South Korea international after January 13 due to the Asian Cup.

Only Harry Kane (14 goals) has netted more times than Son (eight) for Spurs in the Premier League this season.

Alli acknowledged Son would be missed, but he feels Tottenham have enough depth to cover for his departure.

"Sonny leaving any team would be a great miss because he's a great player," he told UK newspapers.

"But, at the same time, we've got players that have been working hard and are ready to come in.

"He is obviously in great form and it will be sad to see him go but he will be back and we just keep going. Lucas [Moura] is a fantastic player as well, or whoever the manager decides to put in.

"I think seeing him [Son] every day in training, playing with him in games, you can see the quality he has.

Advertisement

"He's an unbelievable player with both feet, and he has an eye for goals and can produce magic out of nothing. So no one is really surprised to see him in this form because he is a fantastic player and has amazing qualities."

After crushing Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup, Tottenham host Chelsea in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final tie on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Pochettino praises 'unbelievable' Son
RELATED STORY
Unlucky Tottenham deserve a trophy, says Son
RELATED STORY
Pochettino hopes for good news on Alli injury
RELATED STORY
Tottenham star Son was 'sad' before wonder-goal
RELATED STORY
Alli challenges Spurs to maintain level
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Dele Alli agrees Tottenham extension
RELATED STORY
Pochettino suggests Spurs must 'move on' if Eriksen deal...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Spurs net 6 goals past  Everton
RELATED STORY
It could have been a lot more - Alli hails 'great'...
RELATED STORY
Sarri stunned as Spurs nullify Jorginho
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 22
12 Jan WES ARS 06:00 PM West Ham vs Arsenal
12 Jan BRI LIV 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool
12 Jan BUR FUL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Fulham
12 Jan CAR HUD 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Huddersfield Town
12 Jan CRY WAT 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Watford
12 Jan LEI SOU 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Southampton
12 Jan CHE NEW 11:00 PM Chelsea vs Newcastle
13 Jan EVE AFC 07:45 PM Everton vs AFC Bournemouth
13 Jan TOT MAN 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Manchester United
15 Jan MAN WOL 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
AFC Asian Cup 2019
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us