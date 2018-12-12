×
Technical Director needs to be a catalyst of change: FIFA RDM Rufus

PTI
NEWS
News
7   //    12 Dec 2018, 22:26 IST

Mumbai, Dec 12 (PTI) FIFA Regional Development Manager for South Asia, Prince Rufus on Wednesday said it is important for Technical Directors to be a catalyst of change in the development of football operations in their respective countries.

Football is an ever-changing game and with as many as 211 countries being under FIFA's banner, the confluence of cultures has brought about different practices to the 'beautiful game.'

Technical Director is an official who is responsible for putting in place the framework for the improvement of both coaches and players in the country and FIFA is looking to help these officials improve through an exchange of ideas from different countries.

"I'm sure the Technical Directors workshop will help all participants go back enriched to their respective member associations and be a catalyst of change in their countries," said Prince Rufus during a FIFA Workshop for the Technical Directors here.

Representatives from as many as five Asian member associations Syria, Sri Lanka, Oman, Iran, and hosts India -- are currently participating in the FIFA Workshop for the Technical Directors.

Former National Team player Savio Medeira, presently the Technical Director of the AIFF, opined that the role presents a whole set of new challenges, especially with regards to preparing different approaches for a culturally diverse nation like India.

"The focus should always be on football, spread the base, improve the coaches, and in turn improve the players," felt Medeira.

"As the AIFF Technical Director you need to keep in mind that there are so many cultures throughout our country -- something that may work in one region, may not work in another.

"So we need to expose our Technical Directors to what different countries do, in order to develop football

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Technical Directors Need To Drive Change: FIFA Regional...
RELATED STORY
