×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

There can only be one! - Klopp says City and Liverpool both deserve title

Omnisport
NEWS
News
143   //    25 Apr 2019, 19:54 IST
Klopp_cropped
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp applauds the travelling fans.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp agrees with his Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola that neither of their clubs deserve to end up second in the Premier League title race.

Just one point separates the two teams with three games to play after the current champions moved back top with a 2-0 win over city rivals Manchester United on Wednesday.

After that game, Guardiola said both City and second-placed Liverpool warrant a title for their performances this season.

Klopp agreed with that notion and compared the situation to the warriors who fought to the death in 1980s film 'Highlander'.

Asked at a news conference whether both teams deserve to win the title, Klopp said: "Yep, still will not happen, probably! It's like Highlander, only one of us will be there at the end! 

 

"We don't only play for being champion at the end of the season. Yes, it's a big target and we are pretty close and have a chance. But it's the first time, not the last time.

Advertisement

"Just because the club and the people are waiting for a long time, that doesn't make it any more likely. It is rather surprising because last season we were 25 points behind.

"That's really good, that's all I can say about it. It's all good. We have to carry on but only one team will be champion.

"There's three games left. We want to win them. Huddersfield, Newcastle, Wolves. That's the situation.

"If we win it, we win it. If we don't, there are no regrets as long as we give our best.

"I've seen that all season. However the season ends up, this is the first step."

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne but Klopp insists that the Italy international is not a target.

"We will not sign Lorenzo Insigne," he added. "He is a very good player but he has a long-term contract at Napoli.

"Our eyes are always open. We always look. What happens if and when but nothing to say in the moment."

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City
Advertisement
Klopp 'would have paid money' to be four points clear of City after both fixtures
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Jurgen Klopp needs to be braver
RELATED STORY
Van Dijk: Liverpool deserve to win trophies
RELATED STORY
Klopp: Liverpool will not give up in title race with Man City
RELATED STORY
3 Manchester City players that can hurt Liverpool’s title ambitions tonight
RELATED STORY
Why Manchester City will beat Liverpool to the Premier League title
RELATED STORY
Klopp: Liverpool immune to Premier League title hype
RELATED STORY
Man City look like world's best team, says Klopp
RELATED STORY
Manchester City v Liverpool: Klopp and Guardiola face off with tables turned
RELATED STORY
Klopp: Manchester City defeat an important step for Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us