Trippier thrilled to work under Simeone after completing Atletico Madrid switch

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    18 Jul 2019, 03:18 IST
Trippier - cropped
Kieran Trippier in action for Tottenham

Kieran Trippier is delighted at the prospect of working under Diego Simeone after completing his move to Atletico Madrid.

England international Trippier officially joined LaLiga giants Atleti from Tottenham on Wednesday, signing a three-year contract in a deal reportedly worth €22million (£20m).

Trippier impressed in England's charge to the World Cup semi-finals at Russia 2018, but struggled to recapture that form for Spurs last term.

Serie A side Napoli expressed firm interest despite the 28-year-old slipping out of the England squad, while Juventus and Manchester United were also linked, but it is Atleti who secured the right-back.

And it would seem having the opportunity to work with Simeone was a major factor in Trippier's move to Madrid.

"It's an amazing feeling. I've always wanted to play abroad and what a place to play," Trippier told Atleti's official website.

"A fantastic team, an unbelievable manager and I'm just looking forward to getting on with it now.

"They've been to some major finals, they've done so well in LaLiga over the years. They have world class players and a brilliant manager.

"I can't wait to work with the manager, learn from the manager and help the team be a success in the future. You can see how close he is with his squad."

Trippier made 38 appearances across all competitions for Tottenham in 2018-19, scoring one goal.

Premier League 2019-20
