×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

United 'caved' to Leicester's Maguire demands, claims finance expert

Omnisport
NEWS
News
208   //    07 Aug 2019, 21:50 IST
harrymaguire-cropped
Manchester United defender Harry Maguire

Manchester United "caved in" during negotiations to sign Harry Maguire from Leicester City, according to football finance expert Kieran Maguire.

England centre-back Harry Maguire agreed a six-year deal at Old Trafford, joining Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side for a reported fee of £80million - a world record for a defender.

The transfer sparked widespread debate about the size of the fee, with Liverpool's £75m centre-back Virgil van Dijk warning "the price comes with pressure".

Kieran Maguire, senior teacher in accountancy at the University of Liverpool, believes Leicester made the most of having the upper hand in talks.

"In terms of the price paid for Harry Maguire, Leicester were in an excellent negotiating position," he told Omnisport.

"They know Manchester United are desperate to get back into the Champions League positions, Harry Maguire was on a long-term contract, Leicester didn't need to sell.

"Therefore, they were able to reject all of the initial offers and hold back until we're nearly at the end of the transfer window, and United caved in."

Kieran Maguire thinks huge fees for defensive players will become increasingly common as clubs use detailed analysis to ascertain the value of having a solid rearguard that can also help build attacks.

Advertisement

He said: "Many companies these days are using big data, and they can see that the value of having a solid defence can make a significant difference to your end of season haul of points.

"As a consequence of that they've started to invest in defenders, when historically the focus would have been on attacking players.

"I think what we've seen over the course of the last couple of years is that the price of goalkeepers has gone up as clubs have realised that actually they want to play 11-man football, so they're using goalkeepers who are competent with their feet.

"But also they're looking for defenders who can bring the ball out, who can link up with the rest of the team as opposed to being merely a player who could clear the ball. So therefore somebody like Harry Maguire, who is a ball-playing defender, carries a premium price."

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United
Advertisement
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
Ligue 1
Bundesliga 2019-20
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us