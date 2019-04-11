United States to face Panama, Trinidad and Tobago at Gold Cup

Joevin Jones and Christian Pulisic

The United States will get a chance to exact revenge on Trinidad and Tobago at the Gold Cup after they were drawn together in a group that also features Panama and Guyana.

It was a 2-1 loss to Trinidad and Tobago in October 2017, coupled with Panama's dramatic win over Costa Rica, that meant the USA failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup - the first time they had missed the tournament since 1986.

At this year's Gold Cup, defending champions the USA will face Trinidad and Tobago and Panama in Group D, as well as Guyana, who qualified for their first major tournament last month.

Mexico will face Canada, Martinique and Cuba in Group A, while Costa Rica will meet Haiti, Nicaragua and Bermuda in Group B, and Honduras will have encounters with Jamaica, El Salvador and Curacao in Group C.

The tournament, expanded to 16 teams from 12, begins on June 15 and most of the fixtures will take place in the USA, though double-headers will be staged in Costa Rica and Jamaica.

¡Oficial! ¡Los grupos de la #GoldCup2019 están listos! ¿Cuál te parece el más emocionante? #ThisIsOurs pic.twitter.com/xd6sGVsUSO — Gold Cup 2019 (@GoldCup) April 10, 2019

Group A: Mexico, Canada, Martinique, Cuba.

Group B: Costa Rica, Haiti, Nicaragua, Bermuda.

Group C: Honduras, Jamaica, El Salvador, Curacao.

Group D: United States, Panama, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana.