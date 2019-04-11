×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

United States to face Panama, Trinidad and Tobago at Gold Cup

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    11 Apr 2019, 14:28 IST
Joevin Jones and Christian Pulisic
Joevin Jones and Christian Pulisic

The United States will get a chance to exact revenge on Trinidad and Tobago at the Gold Cup after they were drawn together in a group that also features Panama and Guyana.

It was a 2-1 loss to Trinidad and Tobago in October 2017, coupled with Panama's dramatic win over Costa Rica, that meant the USA failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup - the first time they had missed the tournament since 1986.

At this year's Gold Cup, defending champions the USA will face Trinidad and Tobago and Panama in Group D, as well as Guyana, who qualified for their first major tournament last month.

Mexico will face Canada, Martinique and Cuba in Group A, while Costa Rica will meet Haiti, Nicaragua and Bermuda in Group B, and Honduras will have encounters with Jamaica, El Salvador and Curacao in Group C.

The tournament, expanded to 16 teams from 12, begins on June 15 and most of the fixtures will take place in the USA, though double-headers will be staged in Costa Rica and Jamaica.

 

Group A: Mexico, Canada, Martinique, Cuba.

Group B: Costa Rica, Haiti, Nicaragua, Bermuda.

Advertisement

Group C: Honduras, Jamaica, El Salvador, Curacao.

Group D: United States, Panama, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana.

Omnisport
NEWS
I-League 2018-19: Gokulam Kerala sign Trinidad & Tobago striker Marcus Joseph
RELATED STORY
US beats Panama 3-0 in Berhalter's debut as coach
RELATED STORY
USA grouped with Canada in inaugural CONCACAF Nations League
RELATED STORY
The Yanks are coming: Pulisic leads new wave of American stars
RELATED STORY
Football in the United States: Beyond the stereotypes
RELATED STORY
At low point after own goal, Gonzalez called Berhalter
RELATED STORY
Berhalter trying to transform US into possession-based team
RELATED STORY
Brazil 1-1 Panama: Match Report - Offside goal helps Panama hold Brazil
RELATED STORY
Super Cup 2019, Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Chennaiyin FC gear up for AFC Cup group stage opener
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us