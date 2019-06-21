×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Uruguay left with 'bittersweet feeling' – Suarez after Japan draw

Omnisport
NEWS
News
86   //    21 Jun 2019, 08:32 IST
LuisSuarez-cropped
Uruguay star Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez said Uruguay's 2-2 draw with Japan at the Copa America left a "bittersweet feeling" in Porto Alegre.

Suarez scored as Uruguay and Copa guests Japan played out an entertaining draw in Group C on Thursday.

A controversial VAR check allowed Suarez to convert a dubious 32nd-minute penalty after Koji Miyoshi stunned Uruguay seven minutes earlier.

Miyoshi restored Japan's lead approaching the hour mark but Uruguay defender Jose Gimenez levelled proceedings again in the 66th minute on matchday two.

Suarez rued the result, which left Uruguay on four points, after the Barcelona star and team-mate Edinson Cavani both hit the woodwork against Japan – who were routed 4-0 by Chile in their opener.

"We have to correct mistakes and praise the positive things," Suarez told reporters post-match. "We were the ones who created the most clear chances. That is why we left with a bittersweet feeling.

"We played a good game at a general level, but we have the consequence that in this kind of tournament you have two mistakes and they make two goals and you have to be more careful."

"We knew that Japan's performance with Chile was not a true reflection," Suarez continued. "They are quick, they have a lot of quality, they put pressure on us and they did not let us play well."

Advertisement

Uruguay top Group C with four points, a point ahead of two-time reigning champions Chile, who face Ecuador on Friday.

Japan are third with one point from two fixtures, while Ecuador are looking for their first points of this year's tournament.

Atletico Madrid centre-back Gimenez praised Japan, adding: "They played the ball very well in midfield and they were very fast in attack."

Advertisement
Uruguay v Japan: Laxalt expects tough clash in Porto Alegre
RELATED STORY
Suarez to link up with Uruguay after successful knee surgery
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019, Uruguay vs Ecuador: Uruguay Team News, Predicted XI, Key Players and more
RELATED STORY
Cavani: Uruguay ready to fight for Copa America glory
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019, Uruguay vs Ecuador: Match preview, key players and more
RELATED STORY
Injured Uruguay star Vecino out of Copa America
RELATED STORY
Uruguay v Ecuador: Gomez's men first up for 15-time champions
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Uruguay National Team | Final Squad, Preview, Predictions
RELATED STORY
Godin proud to make Uruguay history
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Uruguay 4-0 Ecuador - Three talking points
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Copa America 2019
FT URU JAP
2 - 2
 Uruguay vs Japan
Tomorrow ECU CHI 04:30 AM Ecuador vs Chile
23 Jun PER BRA 12:30 AM Peru vs Brazil
23 Jun BOL VEN 12:30 AM Bolivia vs Venezuela
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Tomorrow EGY ZIM 01:30 AM Egypt vs Zimbabwe
Tomorrow CON UGA 08:00 PM Congo DR vs Uganda
Tomorrow NIG BUR 10:30 PM Nigeria vs Burundi
23 Jun GUI MAD 01:30 AM Guinea vs Madagascar
23 Jun MOR NAM 08:00 PM Morocco vs Namibia
23 Jun SEN TAN 10:30 PM Senegal vs Tanzania
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us