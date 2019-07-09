USA return home with Women's World Cup trophy, and champagne, in hand

Rose Lavelle

The United States' Women's World Cup celebrations continued as they returned home on Monday.

After the long flight from Paris, which Ashlyn Harris chronicled in another hilarious Instagram story, the Women's World Cup champions landed with their hardware and champagne in hand.

Megan Rapinoe was captured leaving the plane drinking a glass of bubbly.

USA defended their title and claimed a record fourth Women's World Cup with a 2-0 win over Netherlands in the final.





United States of America pic.twitter.com/hL71kX6Tt9 — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) July 8, 2019

Immediately following Sunday's final, the team began celebrating in the locker room. A number of players, including Harris, continued capturing the team's celebrations, which sent social media into a frenzy.

The posts included Alex Morgan dancing in the locker room and on top of tables later on Sunday.

But the celebrating and dancing did not stop there. As soon as USA touched down, the party continued.

Home Sweet Home pic.twitter.com/AGa79VZaoi — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) July 8, 2019

Brought you back a little something.



World Champs,baby! pic.twitter.com/iUonZWgv1q — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) July 8, 2019

USA will formally celebrate their title in New York City on Wednesday.

The route will follow the famed ticker tape parade line. These historic parades are traditionally held along Broadway, which is also known as the Canyon of Heroes.