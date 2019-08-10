Valverde can cope with Neymar conundrum, says Ancelotti

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde

Neymar returning to Camp Nou would give Ernesto Valverde a selection problem but the Barcelona boss can handle the headache, according to Carlo Ancelotti.

Barca have been linked with a move for their former forward - now of Paris Saint-Germain - throughout the close season.

The champions of LaLiga are already blessed with plenty of attacking firepower, having added Antoine Griezmann to Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho ahead of their title defence.

The vastly experienced Ancelotti, a former Real Madrid head coach, thinks the addition of another superstar forward would create a tricky balancing act, albeit one Barca boss Valverde is capable of controlling.

"If Neymar arrives, it will not be easy to pick the team," Napoli boss Ancelotti told reporters.

"I think Valverde has the ability to manage it because he has done so in the past.

"But I am of the idea that the team wins, not a single player. It will be important for all of these players to know how to work together."

Valverde: "I'm happy with the players I have. They are all very very good." pic.twitter.com/7DZMPcVBhj — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 9, 2019

Ancelotti was speaking before Napoli's second successive pre-season friendly against Barca in the United States.

The Serie A side lost 2-1 in Wednesday's first encounter and have a chance to bounce back on Saturday in Michigan before their league campaign begins against Fiorentina on August 24.

"I hope to see a repeat of the good things we did in Miami," Ancelotti said.

"The lads showed real character and good ideas. We just need the same again as it's good for our confidence."