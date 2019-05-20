×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Valverde pessimistic about Coutinho, Dembele playing in Copa final

Omnisport
NEWS
News
20 May 2019, 03:36 IST
coutinho-cropped
Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho

Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde is not optimistic about having Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele available for the Copa del Rey final.

LaLiga champions Barca face Valencia in the May 25 showpiece, hoping to end the season with a domestic double.

But Coutinho and Dembele appear to be in serious danger of missing the game, having sat out Sunday's 2-2 draw away to Eibar in Barca's final league fixture of the season.

Coutinho suffered a hamstring strain in the 2-0 win over Getafe on May 12, while Dembele sustained a similar issue at the start of the month.

They may now miss the Copa final, though Valverde does expect to have goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen back after a minor knee injury.

"We've got a few issues in certain positions and we're going to see if we can get a few players back," the coach told reporters in his post-match news conference.

"Ter Stegen will certainly be available. Coutinho, I don't know and Dembele is looking unlikely. Let's see about Arthur.

"He's had a problem for two to three months and he needed a break. It could have happened a month or so ago, but it's happened now. I don't know if he'll be available."

Advertisement

Barca lost Nelson Semedo to a head injury at Ipurua and the Portuguese full-back was taken to hospital, but Valverde is hopeful he will be completely fine.

"I don't have any news about Nelson," Valverde added. "We hope it's only a precaution for the knock."

Tags:
Barcelona
Advertisement
Barcelona News: Coutinho vs Dembele-Valverde mulling over who will start against United
RELATED STORY
Valverde surprised by Coutinho controversy
RELATED STORY
Why Ernesto Valverde needs to leave Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Why Coutinho hasn't lived up to expectations at Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Valverde to be patient with returning Barcelona star Dembele
RELATED STORY
5 Ways Barcelona can improve next season
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: 'When Barcelona win it's because of Messi, but when they lose it's Valverde, Coutinho... That's unfair,' says Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Liverpool defeat left a bad taste in Messi's mouth, admits Valverde
RELATED STORY
Barcelona News: Philippe Coutinho slammed by former Real Madrid manager Fabio Capello
RELATED STORY
LaLiga Rumours: Barcelona target €120M rated star as a replacement for Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us