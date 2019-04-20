×
Valverde wary of 'powerful' Liverpool

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15   //    20 Apr 2019, 10:08 IST
Liverpool - cropped
Liverpool celebrate

Ernesto Valverde is wary of the "very powerful" Liverpool ahead of Barcelona's Champions League semi-final against the Premier League giants.

The LaLiga champions will meet Jurgen Klopp's men in the last four, with the first leg to be played at Camp Nou on May 1.

Barca are in control of LaLiga, while Liverpool are fighting for the Premier League title and were runners-up in Europe's top club competition last season.

Valverde said Barca would be tested, particularly by the front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

"Liverpool are a very powerful opponent. Offensive players have been showing their potential in the last two years," he told a news conference on Friday.

"Last year they reached the final. This time they're having a great tournament. They are also fighting in the Premier League.

"It's a very attractive game for them, for us and for the public. It will be very hard, for them and for us.

"The final is just there and we'll give our best to reach it."

The winners will meet either Tottenham or Ajax in the final at the Wanda Metropolitano on June 1.

Barca can take another step towards securing the LaLiga title when they host Real Sociedad on Saturday, with Valverde's men nine points clear with six games to play.

Liverpool Football Barcelona
