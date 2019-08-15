×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Villas-Boas: Not good for Ligue 1 if Neymar leaves PSG

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15 Aug 2019, 07:44 IST
Neymar-cropped
Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar

Neymar leaving Paris Saint-Germain would not be good for Ligue 1, Marseille head coach Andre Villas-Boas believes.

PSG star Neymar has been linked to former club Barcelona and Real Madrid before the LaLiga transfer window shuts on September 2.

Neymar reportedly wants to return to Barca after his world-record €222million exit in 2017, while Madrid are also an option.

Asked about Brazil international forward Neymar, Villas-Boas said: "This type of player has an important image in football, a bit like when Ronaldinho was here in Paris.

"There's this attractiveness, the football world wants to watch these kinds of players. I don't know what's going to happen, I can't comment on the separation because I'm not the PSG coach.

"He is an important player in the world of football. For me, it was the player who could succeed [Cristiano] Ronaldo and [Lionel] Messi for the Ballon d'Or. But he did not recover all the qualities he had shown in Barcelona.

"For Ligue 1, it's not good if he leaves. But we have other good players and clubs like OM, with an international reputation, who will always make Ligue 1 attractive."

Neymar has scored 34 goals in 37 Ligue 1 appearances despite both his seasons at PSG being interrupted by serious foot injuries.

In total, Neymar has managed 51 goals in 58 games for PSG – who opened their title defence with a 3-0 win over Nimes in the absence of the 27-year-old.

Tags:
Real Madrid CF Football
Advertisement
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Premier League 2019-20
17 Aug ARS BUR 05:00 PM Arsenal vs Burnley
17 Aug SOU LIV 07:30 PM Southampton vs Liverpool
17 Aug NOR NEW 07:30 PM Norwich vs Newcastle
17 Aug EVE WAT 07:30 PM Everton vs Watford
17 Aug BRI WES 07:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham
17 Aug MAN TOT 10:00 PM Manchester City vs Tottenham
La Liga 2019-20
17 Aug ATH BAR 12:30 AM Athletic Club vs Barcelona
17 Aug CEL REA 08:30 PM Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid
Bundesliga 2019-20
17 Aug BAY HER 12:00 AM Bayern München vs Hertha BSC
17 Aug BOR AUG 07:00 PM Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
Bundesliga 2019-20
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us