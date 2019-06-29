×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Wan-Bissaka to Man United: Fred and Di Maria among big-money flops for Red Devils

Omnisport
NEWS
News
186   //    29 Jun 2019, 17:00 IST
paul pogba - cropped
Paul Pogba (R) speaks to Romelu Lukaku during Manchester United training

Aaron Wan-Bissaka represents the latest big-money recruit for Manchester United.

The England Under-21 international has completed a switch to Old Trafford - for a reported fee of £50million - having starred in a breakthrough campaign for Crystal Palace in 2018-19.

However, United's recent high-profile acquisitions have failed to live up to the hype, with the club having a poor record in the transfer market since long-term manager Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

Right-back Wan-Bissaka will be the sixth most expensive signing of the post-Ferguson era and here we look at how the five men who cost more have fared.

 

PAUL POGBA - £89.3m

That United had to pay a world-record fee to bring back Pogba is perhaps a sign of the club's muddled thinking in the transfer market in recent years, the Frenchman having left to join Juventus four years previously after failing to break through under Ferguson.

The jury is still out when it comes to Pogba's second stint at the club, though he was their top scorer in the Premier League last season and also earned selection in the PFA Team of the Year.

A World Cup winner in 2018, there have been flashes of the brilliance he has shown for France, but those have been fleeting and United fans have become frustrated with his inconsistency. His recent declaration that "it could be a good time for a new challenge" suggests he may soon depart.

Advertisement

ROMELU LUKAKU - £75m

Jose Mourinho's desire for a new attacking fulcrum led United to sign Everton striker Lukaku in 2017, despite interest from the Belgium forward's former club Chelsea.

Lukaku had reached double figures in each of his previous five Premier League campaigns and he hit the ground running at United, scoring seven goals in his first seven league appearances.

However, he was unable to maintain that momentum and his failure to frequently fire in the biggest games has led to many questioning whether he is good enough for United, who could be swayed to sell him if reported interest from Inter is firmed up.

 

ANGEL DI MARIA - £59.7m

After Louis van Gaal replaced David Moyes in 2014, United's board opened the cheque book, bringing Real Madrid's Di Maria to the Premier League for a then-British record £59.7m fee.

Despite a promising start, Di Maria was an unquestionable failure in England. The Argentinian lasted a single season before heading to Paris Saint-Germain having struggled to adapt to life in England.

The Ligue 1 giants paid £44.3m to sign Di Maria, meaning United made a significant loss.

ANTHONY MARTIAL - £54m

One British tabloid labelled Martial a "waste of money" before the French forward had even kicked a ball at United after it was revealed the fee paid to Monaco could rise to almost £60m depending on various add-ons.

A debut goal against Liverpool at Old Trafford 21 minutes after coming on endeared him to United fans and he scored four in his first four games in all competitions.

The magic moments have not been frequent, though, and after signing a new contract on January 31, he scored just twice more last term.

FRED - £53m

United's failure to sign a centre-back before the 2018-19 season disappointed Mourinho, and the club must have been unimpressed with how Fred, their major acquisition in that transfer window, fared in his debut campaign.

A midfielder reportedly courted by Manchester City, Brazil international Fred made just 13 Premier League starts for United and even failed to make the bench on occasions.

Like Alexis Sanchez, a free signing from Arsenal who has struggled mightily at Old Trafford, Fred has to be considered another flop at this stage of his Red Devils career.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A new challenge in my life! #MUFC

A post shared by Fred Rodrigues (@fred08oficial) on

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal Manchester United
Advertisement
Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United: Hits and Flops
RELATED STORY
3 Manchester United outcasts who the Red Devils perhaps regret selling
RELATED STORY
Twitter: Manchester United fans slam John Moss for the penalty decision against Arsenal in 2-0 loss
RELATED STORY
Arsenal vs Manchester United Review: 3 things we learned from the game
RELATED STORY
Manchester United news: Arsenal legend urges Paul Pogba to put Real Madrid transfer aside to show Red Devils loyalty
RELATED STORY
Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United: 5 Men that flopped for Solskjaer
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils reach an agreement with Crystal Palace to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 5 players the Red Devils shouldn't have sold
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: Red Devils' warned on transfer plans by Arsene Wenger
RELATED STORY
Twitter slams David de Gea for his 'huge error' against Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us