×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Warnock accuses Liverpool of a 'lack of class' over Clyne loan

Omnisport
NEWS
News
148   //    06 Jan 2019, 00:47 IST
Clyne-Cropped
Nathaniel Clyne

Neil Warnock slammed Liverpool for a "lack of class" after Nathaniel Clyne snubbed a move to Cardiff City to join Bournemouth on loan.

Warnock, whose Premier League strugglers were shocked by League One Gillingham in the FA Cup on Saturday, thought he had secured a deal to bring the England full-back to Wales only for Clyne to instead move to Bournemouth until the end of the season.

The 70-year-old did not hold back when asked his opinion of Liverpool and Clyne, who made his first-team debut under Warnock when the pair were at Crystal Palace.

He told talkSPORT: "I’m disappointed with Nathaniel Clyne and Liverpool.

"To see on TV he’s gone to Bournemouth when I've been promised he's my player is, for me, a disgrace and a lack of class.

"Having known the player and given him his debut, I'm disappointed not just with the boy himself but with Liverpool as well for not ringing me.

"The reason I'm disappointed with Nathaniel and Liverpool is that I've missed out on three players because of that by waiting.

"I lost out on a couple of full-backs and a striker, so I'm doubly disappointed."

Advertisement

Clyne was joined at the Vitality Stadium by Dominic Solanke, who also moved from Liverpool for a reported £19million.

Warnock added: "I probably should have been illegally tapping him [Clyne] up, but I've done everything right and then Bournemouth come in and I suppose Bournemouth paying £19million for [Dominic] Solanke probably whetted their appetite a little bit."

Clyne made his debut for Bournemouth on Saturday but could not prevent them from losing 3-1 at home to Brighton and Hove Albion in the FA Cup.

Omnisport
NEWS
Clyne follows Solanke from Liverpool to Bournemouth
RELATED STORY
5 players Liverpool should sell in January
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 'not really likely' to be active in January...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham should be forced to see out season at Wembley,...
RELATED STORY
Pogba on the bench as Clyne starts for Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Update from Klopp,...
RELATED STORY
Warnock revels in 'massive' Cardiff win
RELATED STORY
Solanke's Liverpool exit the right call, claims Klopp
RELATED STORY
Puel and Warnock disagree on who deserved victory after...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Manchester City: The next big rivalry in...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us