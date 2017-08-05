WATCH: Neymar gets rapturous reception at PSG presentation
Paris Saint-Germain fans gave Neymar a huge welcome at his presentation prior to the match against Amiens.
Neymar received a rapturous reception from Paris Saint-Germain supporters at his presentation at the Parc des Princes.
The Brazil forward joined PSG in a world-record €222million deal from Barcelona on Thursday, but the paperwork was not completed in time for him to face Amiens in their Ligue 1 opener on Saturday.
Neymar was instead presented to fans ahead of the match and had his name chanted by ecstatic supporters.
He appeared alongside club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, with his father proudly watching on in the stands as he said a few words before embarking on a lap of honour, performing keepy-uppies and blasting multiple balls into the crowd as Martin Solveig tracks blazed out.
Neymar said: "Merci. I fulfil a dream being here. I have come to make history."
He concluded his lap of the pitch by removing his shirt and throwing it into the crowd, prompting a scramble between supporters.
Check out some of the best moments below:
L'accueil de @neymarjr par le Parc des Princes et le @Co_Ultras_Paris ! Juste magnifique— PSG Officiel (@PSG_inside) August 5, 2017
#BemvindoNeymarJR pic.twitter.com/14xLHY0ilc
Neymar ! Neymar ! @neymarjr ! pic.twitter.com/f3fqTkIp5W— PSG Officiel (@PSG_inside) August 5, 2017
@neymarjr devant les supporters au Parc des Princes ! #BemvidoNeymarJR ???????? pic.twitter.com/B8tOYSi7VX— PSG Officiel (@PSG_inside) August 5, 2017
La rencontre entre @neymarjr et les supporters au Parc ! pic.twitter.com/T3Fw98X2cv— PSG Officiel (@PSG_inside) August 5, 2017
@neymarjr pic.twitter.com/x12Pyt22EG— PSG Officiel (@PSG_inside) August 5, 2017