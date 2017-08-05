WATCH: Neymar gets rapturous reception at PSG presentation

Paris Saint-Germain fans gave Neymar a huge welcome at his presentation prior to the match against Amiens.

by Omnisport News 05 Aug 2017, 20:31 IST

Neymar received a rapturous reception from Paris Saint-Germain supporters at his presentation at the Parc des Princes.

The Brazil forward joined PSG in a world-record €222million deal from Barcelona on Thursday, but the paperwork was not completed in time for him to face Amiens in their Ligue 1 opener on Saturday.

Neymar was instead presented to fans ahead of the match and had his name chanted by ecstatic supporters.

He appeared alongside club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, with his father proudly watching on in the stands as he said a few words before embarking on a lap of honour, performing keepy-uppies and blasting multiple balls into the crowd as Martin Solveig tracks blazed out.

Neymar said: "Merci. I fulfil a dream being here. I have come to make history."

He concluded his lap of the pitch by removing his shirt and throwing it into the crowd, prompting a scramble between supporters.

