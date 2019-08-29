We assume everything will be done - Kovac confident Lewandowski will sign new deal

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 25 // 29 Aug 2019, 18:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski

Niko Kovac is confident Robert Lewandowski will sign a new contract with Bayern Munich and has backed the striker to maintain his impressive goalscoring form.

Lewandowski has less than two years to run on his existing deal but revealed last week that talks over fresh terms are "95 per cent" done.

The 31-year-old finished as the Bundesliga's top scorer for the fourth time in six years last season and already has five goals in two matches this term.

His agent Pini Zahavi was pictured arriving in Munich on Thursday and Bayern head coach Kovac said he hopes the extension - which will reportedly run through until 2023 - can be tied up soon.

"We assume that everything will be done," he said at his pre-match news conference ahead of Saturday's home clash with Mainz.

"He has developed very well here in Germany. Five goals in two games is amazing. We hope he'll stay healthy. He could have gone a year or two ago, but he stayed. At 31, he's happy here with his family.

"Four times he has won the crown of the top scorer in the Bundesliga, which is great. He is in great shape and has done well this season, so we're very happy with that and I hope he stays this way."

Lewandowski has been responsible for all five of Bayern's league goals this season, the Poland international following up his brace in the 2-2 draw against Hertha Berlin with a hat-trick against Schalke.

Advertisement

But Kovac dismissed suggestions his side are over-reliant on the former Borussia Dortmund frontman as others can fill the void when required.

Niko #Kovač on @lewy_official: "He has been top scorer in the Bundesliga four times. That's incredible. He has developed really well and is in great form this season, so we're really happy."#FCBM05 pic.twitter.com/wg60FHR73F — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) August 29, 2019

"If he needs a break, we must have players to replace him," he said. "Serge [Gnabry] can do that. He showed that for the national team and at Hoffenheim.

"Thomas [Muller] can do that in a different way. [Jann-Fiete] Arp is still young but is a player who should grow. He still needs time."

Philippe Coutinho's arrival on loan from Barcelona gives Bayern a different type of option, meanwhile, and Kovac hopes the Brazilian can quickly get up to speed in the coming weeks.

"We want to get Coutinho fit," Kovac said. "He will be with the national team and maybe he will get more minutes and get even fitter."

"He's likeable, calm and reserved. That's what makes a superstar. He can do anything but he is still modest."