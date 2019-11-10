We could have scored eight – James and Solskjaer impressed by Man Utd's vibrant attack

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 10 Nov 2019, 22:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford (L), Daniel James (C) and Scott McTominay (R) celebrate against Brighton

Daniel James was impressed with Manchester United's vibrant attack in Sunday's 3-1 win and was adamant they could have scored eight on another day.

United were massively disappointing in the 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth last weekend, struggling to trouble their hosts' backline.

But it was a completely different story in the Europa League on Thursday as they beat Partizan Belgrade 3-0 and again shone during the visit of Brighton three days later.

Andreas Pereira's deflected effort and a Davy Propper own goal were decisive early on and, although Lewis Dunk pulled one back, Marcus Rashford sealed the points.

But that was just the tip of the iceberg in terms of United's dominance, as Rashford went on to miss another couple of presentable chances, while James, Anthony Martial, Brandon Williams and Fred all went close in the latter stages.

goals in #MUFC games for @MarcusRashford and almost another as he weaves through the Brighton defence before being denied by Ryan! #MUNBHA 3-1 pic.twitter.com/Tuc6YslM7R — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 10, 2019

"The high press paid off, that's what we have been about all season, playing with energy right from the start," he said.

"We were a little bit edgy when they scored and it was good to score again on the break, but we could have scored also seven or eight goals."

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, whose side are seventh in the Premier League table, echoed that sentiment, reserving special praise for Martial and Williams, who was making his first top-flight start.

Advertisement

"We should have scored many more goals," Solskjaer told BBC Sport. "It was an excellent performance from the lads, when you see them going forward it is a joy to watch.

"Anthony Martial did not get a goal, but he was outstanding. Brandon Williams was excellent too, he has had some good games already and he seems he wants to be out there and enjoy himself.

"The table does not really matter at the moment: we need to keep improving and keep winning games and see where it takes us."