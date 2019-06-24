We made history – Ronaldo meets Jordan

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Greats of their respective sports, Cristiano Ronaldo met with Michael Jordan on Sunday.

Ronaldo, 34, posted an image alongside Jordan on Instagram, simply writing: "We made history."

The Juventus star has been on a family holiday in the French Riviera ahead of beginning pre-season with the Serie A champions.

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, is regarded as one of football's greats, while Jordan – a six-time NBA champion and five-time MVP – is arguably the greatest basketballer ever.