We made history – Ronaldo meets Jordan

Omnisport
NEWS
News
24 Jun 2019, 07:06 IST
CristianoRonaldo-cropped
Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Greats of their respective sports, Cristiano Ronaldo met with Michael Jordan on Sunday.

Ronaldo, 34, posted an image alongside Jordan on Instagram, simply writing: "We made history."

The Juventus star has been on a family holiday in the French Riviera ahead of beginning pre-season with the Serie A champions.

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, is regarded as one of football's greats, while Jordan – a six-time NBA champion and five-time MVP – is arguably the greatest basketballer ever.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

We made history 

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

