Werner to Bayern? Leipzig's Rangnick has doubts

Omnisport
NEWS
News
35   //    23 May 2019, 14:00 IST
TimoWerner - cropped
RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner

Ralf Rangnick has doubts about whether Timo Werner will leave RB Leipzig for Bayern Munich in the close season.

Werner's contract at the Red Bull Arena is set to expire in June 2020 and the Bundesliga champions have been heavily linked with a swoop for the Germany international.

The 23-year-old striker has scored 50 goals in 93 league appearances for Leipzig, who secured a return to the Champions League by finishing third.

Rangnick, who will return to his position as sporting director with Julian Nagelsmann taking over as head coach from 2019-20, stated Leipzig have still not received an approach for Werner, despite him being available for the right price.

"I would not be so sure that [Werner] will actually go to Bayern," Rangnick told Sport Bild.

"If Bayern were absolutely sure about Timo, they would have already officially contacted us with a request. Anything else would be unusual for Bayern, especially since we have a good relationship with them.

"Our position has not changed: we do not want him to go into the last year of his contract without an extension.

"He can leave this summer when a club comes who is willing to pay a suitable transfer fee."

Leipzig have a chance to win the DFB-Pokal for the first time in their history when they face Bayern in the final in Berlin on Saturday.

Bundesliga 2018-19
