West Brom stick with Shan for rest of season

West Brom's James Shan

West Brom have confirmed James Shan will remain as caretaker head coach for the rest of the season as the Baggies chase Premier League promotion.

Shan has been in charge since Darren Moore was dismissed last month after a 1-1 draw at home to Ipswich Town, who have since been relegated.

During Shan's short reign, West Brom have won four out of six Championship matches, losing the other two, and they are nine points behind second-placed Leeds United.

With automatic promotion hopes fading, West Brom announced on Tuesday the club will not be appointing a permanent replacement for Moore.

"Jimmy has fully earned this opportunity to take us through to the end of the campaign," said the club's technical director Luke Dowling.

"He has earned the support and confidence of the players who have bought into the structural and organisational changes Jimmy has introduced. He has the backing of everyone to push on now and take us forward with momentum.

"Of course he recognises, as do we, that there is space for some more experience to join the coaching group and we expect to be able to clarify this element over the coming days.

"But Jimmy has impressed everyone with the way he has tackled the challenge. He is confident in his abilities, just as we have confidence in him, and he has convinced us all that our best prospects for promotion lie with him overseeing the first team."

Shan, who will now be permitted to make additions to his coaching staff to boost West Brom's promotion push, is pleased to have more certainty over his position.

"I'm happy that we can now move forward with clear planning and direction for the remainder of the season," Shan said. "It won't change the work ethic and application of the players and the staff but it enables us to crack on with a clear target in our sights.

"From a personal point of view there is huge, huge pride to be given the responsibility. For me it is a chance to see the journey through that began at the end of last season.

"I've heard it said that with two or three extra games we may have stayed up last season. My aim is to make sure we get those extra games at the end of this season and complete our road back to the Premier League."