Willock commits to Arsenal with new long-term contract

12 Sep 2019

Arsenal have announced midfielder Joe Willock has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

The England Under-20 international, who has been with the Gunners since the age of four, has agreed to new terms that will reportedly keep him at Emirates Stadium until the end of the 2022-23 season.

"Joe has progressed a lot in the last year," head coach Unai Emery told the club's website. "He is technically strong and has shown the confidence to take responsibility and play his game whatever the occasion or opposition.

"I'm looking forward to working with to help him develop further and fulfil his potential."

Technical director Edu added: "The hard work of the academy coaches and staff, Joe, his family and everyone behind the scenes have been key to the development of his potential.

"Bringing young players through to the first team from the academy is an important part of our approach and Joe's progression is a good example for how we want to work in the future.

"Joe has shown hard work and determination to get this far. He's continuing to develop and we look forward to him making a big contribution to the club."

Willock made his senior Gunners debut in the 1-0 EFL Cup win over Doncaster Rovers in September 2017.

The 20-year-old started the first three of Arsenal's Premier League matches this season, before being an unused substitute in the 2-2 derby draw with Tottenham.