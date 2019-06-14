×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Women's World Cup review: Australia stun Brazil as France and Germany progress

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    14 Jun 2019, 03:20 IST
Australia celebrate - cropped
Australia's players celebrate their win

Brazil threw away a two-goal lead as Australia secured a thrilling 3-2 win on Thursday, while hosts France and reigning Olympic champions Germany became the first teams to qualify for the last 16 of the Women's World Cup.

Marta converted a penalty to move level with Miroslav Klose's tally of 16 goals at World Cup finals before Cristiane, who scored a hat-trick in Brazil's opening win, made it 2-0 only for the Matildas to stage a remarkable fightback.

Caitlin Foord reduced the deficit before the break and Chloe Logarzo equalised before Monica headed into her own net, with an offside Sam Kerr deemed not to be interfering with play after a VAR review overturned the decision in Australia's favour.

There was considerably less drama in the later contest in Paris as Li Ying scored the only goal of the game to earn China a 1-0 win over South Africa.

In a clash which featured just four shots on target - two of which occurred in the final five minutes - Li stretched to prod home Zhang Rui's cross from the right five minutes before the interval, with China rarely tested as they got up and running after losing to Germany in their opening encounter.

Due to China's victory, Germany are now assured of a top-two finish and advanced to the last 16 while Group A leaders France, who have won two from two, also progressed as they will secure one of the best third-placed spots even if they lose their last group-stage game.

Advertisement
Women's World Cup: Australia v Brazil Preview, Prediction and Where to Watch
RELATED STORY
Women's World Cup Review: France and Germany on brink of last 16
RELATED STORY
Women's World Cup Results: France edge past Norway; Germany beat Spain
RELATED STORY
Women's World Cup 2019: France Squad, Preview and Predictions
RELATED STORY
Women's World Cup: Germany v China Preview, Prediction and Where to Watch
RELATED STORY
Sam Kerr and Australia look to open World Cup with a win
RELATED STORY
Women's World Cup: Everything you need to know
RELATED STORY
Marta dreaming of World Cup final with Brazil
RELATED STORY
Women's World Cup: US Womens Soccer Team | Final Squad, Preview, Predictions
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 5 favourites for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Copa America 2019
Tomorrow BRA BOL 06:00 AM Brazil vs Bolivia
International Friendlies 2019
FT EGY TAN
1 - 0
 Egypt vs Tanzania
Today CAM MAL 11:30 PM Cameroon vs Mali
Tomorrow IND VAN 05:00 PM Indonesia vs Vanuatu
Tomorrow GHA SOU 07:00 PM Ghana vs South Africa
Tomorrow KEN CON 09:30 PM Kenya vs Congo DR
Tomorrow COT UGA 11:00 PM Côte d'Ivoire vs Uganda
16 Jun TAN ZIM TBD Tanzania vs Zimbabwe
16 Jun EGY GUI 09:30 PM Egypt vs Guinea
16 Jun SEN NIG 11:15 PM Senegal vs Nigeria
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
African Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us