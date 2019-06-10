×
Women's World Cup Review: England victorious as Brazil's Cristiane overtakes Ronaldo in record books

Omnisport
NEWS
News
39   //    10 Jun 2019, 01:02 IST
Cristiane - cropped
Cristiane inspired Brazil to a 3-0 win over Jamaica

England kicked off their Women's World Cup campaign with a win, while Brazil hammered Jamaica and Italy stunned Australia.

Phil Neville's side got off to a bright start against Scotland in Nice and were rewarded when Nicola Docherty was deemed to have handled Francesca Kirby's cross inside the box. 

Nikita Parris – who plays her club football in France for Champions League winners Lyon – lashed home from the spot, with Ellen White netting England's second five minutes before half-time.

Beth Mead had a goal disallowed for offside after the restart, but despite Claire Emslie's 79th-minute strike setting up a nervy finish, England held firm to move top of Group D.

Earlier on Sunday, Brazil's Cristiane and Formiga set records in a comfortable 3-0 win over the tournament's lowest ranked team Jamaica in Group C.

Four-time Copa America winners Brazil made light work of Jamaica thanks to Cristiane's hat-trick, as the 34-year-old overtook Cristiano Ronaldo as the oldest player to score three goals in a game at any World Cup.

Having opened the scoring in the 15th minute, Cristiane doubled Brazil's advantage five minutes into the second half before rounding off her treble with a pinpoint free-kick.

Cristiane was not the only Brazil star to set a record, though, as her team-mate Formiga, at the age of 41 years and 98 days, became the oldest player to appear in the women's finals, and the first to feature in all seven editions of the tournament.

In Group C's other encounter, Barbara Bonansea netted a 95th-minute winner as Italy came from behind to overcome Australia 2-1 in Valenciennes.

Bonansea was denied a goal by VAR early on – a decision that took over two minutes – and matters were made worse for Italy when Sam Kerr tucked home on the rebound after her penalty was saved to put the Matildas ahead.

But Australia, quarter-finalists at the last three World Cups, lost control in the second half, Bonansea slotting in to restore parity.

Daniela Sabatino had a goal ruled out for offside, but Italy were not to be denied a second, with Bonansea their hero in the dying embers with a fantastic header to clinch the points.

