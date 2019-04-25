You're never favourites against Barcelona, says Liverpool boss Klopp

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 424 // 25 Apr 2019, 18:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says the "cool thing" about his side playing against Barcelona is that they will never be considered favourites.

The Merseyside club are looking to reach back-to-back Champions League finals but will have to negotiate a last-four tie with the Catalans to do so.

Klopp is looking forward to the opportunity of facing LaLiga's leaders for the first time in his career, having already come up against the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich many times.

"I have played against Real Madrid many times, but never in Barcelona," he told DAZN.

"You want to see what is possible. The cool thing about Barcelona is that you're never a favourite. To deal with the role, perhaps to do things differently than others, that is appealing, even if I have not made any concrete thoughts about it yet.

"Once we were in Barcelona with Liverpool on a Christmas trip, in a game against Gladbach. But to have seen that this is just a stadium and not a temple, that was certainly important."

WHAAAT A THUNDERBOLT!



Wait for that reaction and celebration... pic.twitter.com/ojzxTzZhrE — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 24, 2019

Liverpool and Tottenham have reached the Champions League semi-finals, while Chelsea and Arsenal are in the Europa League last four and Klopp believes English football is enjoying a golden period.

Advertisement

"In general, a few big clubs are currently making a bigger change. Real Madrid have sold Cristiano [Ronaldo], Bayern Munich are doing a personal change too," he added.

"That's going to be the same with other clubs in the near future. In England the top four have a very good age structure. And of course, there are a few other reasons why there are a lot of good footballers around here in England.

"English football is good, the national team too, the top six are all very good - but that's never a guarantee for the future."