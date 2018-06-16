Young defender Thangmuansang moves to Neroca FC

Pune, Jun 16 (PTI) FC Pune City and Neroca FC have reached an agreement for the transfer of Manipur-born Sebastian Thangmuansang.

The 19-year-old has been with the Pune-based club for a while and was a part of the club's junior teams.

Having won the IFA Shield in 2017, the young defender was loaned to Chennai City FC in the I-League's last season where he notched up 12 appearances.

His performances caught the eye of Neroca FC and the Imphal-based club have now signed the player on a permanent transfer, a media release said today.

Gaurav Modwel, CEO of FC Pune City, said, "While there was interest from a couple of I-League clubs, Sebastian's desire was to play for Neroca FC since he hails from Manipur. Our best wishes are with him and I am confident that he will do well for Neroca."

Sebastian expressed his delight on making the switch.

"I feel it is the right time and the right move for me. I really enjoyed my time at FC Pune Cit. While there was an opportunity to play in the club's reserves team, I decided to come to Neroca as I feel I can get a lot of game time.

"It was a great season for Neroca last year and being a local Manipuri boy, I can't wait to get started and play in front of the home fans," he added