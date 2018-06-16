Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Young defender Thangmuansang moves to Neroca FC

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 16 Jun 2018, 19:31 IST
17

Pune, Jun 16 (PTI) FC Pune City and Neroca FC have reached an agreement for the transfer of Manipur-born Sebastian Thangmuansang.

The 19-year-old has been with the Pune-based club for a while and was a part of the club's junior teams.

Having won the IFA Shield in 2017, the young defender was loaned to Chennai City FC in the I-League's last season where he notched up 12 appearances.

His performances caught the eye of Neroca FC and the Imphal-based club have now signed the player on a permanent transfer, a media release said today.

Gaurav Modwel, CEO of FC Pune City, said, "While there was interest from a couple of I-League clubs, Sebastian's desire was to play for Neroca FC since he hails from Manipur. Our best wishes are with him and I am confident that he will do well for Neroca."

Sebastian expressed his delight on making the switch.

"I feel it is the right time and the right move for me. I really enjoyed my time at FC Pune Cit. While there was an opportunity to play in the club's reserves team, I decided to come to Neroca as I feel I can get a lot of game time.

"It was a great season for Neroca last year and being a local Manipuri boy, I can't wait to get started and play in front of the home fans," he added

ISL 2018: FC Pune City and Neroca FC reach an agreement...
ISL 2018/19: Chennaiyin FC sign Ngasepam Tondonba Singh...
Indian Super Cup 2018: Kerala Blasters FC 2-3 NEROCA FC -...
Indian Super Cup 2018: Bengaluru FC vs NEROCA FC, Player...
I-League 2018: NEROCA FC unveil former Aizawl FC boss...
Hero Super Cup 2018: Bengaluru FC vs NEROCA FC - Talking...
I-League 2018: Gift Raikhan parts ways with NEROCA FC...
I-League 2017/18: East Bengal vs NEROCA FC, Player Ratings
FPAI awards 2018: Sunil Chhetri named Player of the year,...
I-League 2017-18: Minerva Punjab, Neroca FC, Mohun Bagan...
