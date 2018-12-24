×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Zidane's the best choice for Manchester United – Saha

Omnisport
NEWS
News
201   //    24 Dec 2018, 07:58 IST
Zidane-cropped
Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha believes Zinedine Zidane is the best choice to replace Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford.

United are on the hunt for a permanent replacement for manager Mourinho, who was sacked by the Premier League giants on Tuesday.

Club favourite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stepped in on a caretaker basis until the end of the season, with United reportedly keen to lure Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino to Manchester in 2019-20.

Zidane – who led Real Madrid to three consecutive Champions League titles before leaving the LaLiga side ahead of the 2018-19 season – has also been linked.

In an interview with Omnisport, Saha backed former France team-mate Zidane to succeed at the Theatre of Dreams.

"For me, I am a supporter of Zidane in relation to the man," Saha said. "He was an exceptional player, the coach, there is no equivalent.

"In communication he has made a lot of progress. When I hear him talking, it's incredible.

"He breathes football, he is a passionate person, who has all the qualities to be respected. He knows how to balance attack and defence.

"At Real Madrid, he had three offensive monsters, and he has to make the link with the defence. It's huge.

Advertisement

"For me it's the best choice for United. I think he will have the support of the supporters, the staff, the president because he deserves it. And we're going to give him time."

Solskjaer led United to a 5-1 rout of Cardiff City on Saturday – the first time the club had score five goals in a league game since Alex Ferguson's final match in 2013.

United remain sixth but only eight points adrift of the Champions League places ahead of their Boxing Day meeting at home to Huddersfield Town.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Solskjaer out to impress at Manchester United – Saha
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why  Ole Gunnar Solskjær is the right choice...
RELATED STORY
5 Amazing players who left Manchester United on a free...
RELATED STORY
Pogba's problem not behaviour, insists Saha
RELATED STORY
4 Goalkeepers you forgot played for Manchester United
RELATED STORY
5 highest paid footballers at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
5 headaches for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Jose Mourinho failed at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Solskjaer is a good choice as Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Two realistic targets for Manchester United in January
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 19
26 Dec FUL WOL 06:00 PM Fulham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
26 Dec BUR EVE 08:30 PM Burnley vs Everton
26 Dec CRY CAR 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Cardiff City
26 Dec LEI MAN 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Manchester City
26 Dec LIV NEW 08:30 PM Liverpool vs Newcastle
26 Dec MAN HUD 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Huddersfield Town
26 Dec TOT AFC 08:30 PM Tottenham vs AFC Bournemouth
26 Dec BRI ARS 10:45 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal
27 Dec WAT CHE 01:00 AM Watford vs Chelsea
28 Dec SOU WES 01:15 AM Southampton vs West Ham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us