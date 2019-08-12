×
Ziyech needed 'clarity' over Ajax future amid Bayern Munich interest

Omnisport
NEWS
News
17   //    12 Aug 2019, 16:32 IST
HakimZiyech - cropped
Ajax star Hakim Ziyech

Hakim Ziyech decided to stay at Ajax as the decision provided "clarity" over his future amid the uncertainty of a possible move to Bayern Munich.

Ziyech played a starring role in Ajax's run to the Champions League semi-finals last season.

But while Frenkie de Jong left for Barcelona and Matthijs de Ligt signed for Juventus in the transfer window, Ziyech has remained with the Eredivisie champions. Bayern were linked with the 26-year-old, but he instead signed a new three-year contract to stay put.

Although Ziyech admitted a move to Germany was possible, he would have been required to wait for such a transfer to happen.

"Yes, I could have [waited for Bayern]," he told Algemeen Dagblad. "But for me and Ajax, it felt like a good time to have clarity."

Ziyech added there was no real need to push for a move away from Ajax as he is thoroughly enjoying his football.

"I'm just having a great time here at Ajax," he said. "We have a nice team, the atmosphere is very good.

"And I want to ensure the successful season of last year was not an incident - with myself but also with everyone around me.

"That feeling is the most important thing for me. I'm happy here.

"[Money] plays no role for me and has never been a leading factor. I love football, and at Ajax I am experiencing football the way I prefer it."

Bundesliga 2019-20
