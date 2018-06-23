Ajeetesh Sandhu makes good move in Korea

Cheonan (Korea), June 23 (PTI) Ajeetesh Sandhu finally found a bunch of birdies as he carded a 4-under 67 to make a significant jump at the Kolon Korea Open Golf Championship after round three, on Saturday.

Sandhu, lying T-59, after making the cut on the line, moved to T-19 and gave himself a good chance of a Top-10 finish.

Khalin Joshi (71) was lying T-25 alongside S Chikkarangappa (68), while Gaganjeet Bhullar (72) was T-43 and Chiragh Kumar (74) was T-61.

Korea's Minchel Choi took over the third round lead by powering ahead with a seven-under-par 64 to enjoy a two-shot advantage heading into the final round.

Sandhu starting on the back nine birdied 10th, 12th and 15th before dropping a shot on 16th. After a birdie on the 18th, he turned in 3-under and had three birdies against two bogeys on his second nine for a 67.

The 29-year-old Choi, who started the day six shots back of overnight leader Hosung Choi, got the lead he deserved by firing eight birdies against a long bogey to take charge with his three-day total of 10-under-par 203 at the Woo Jeong Hills Country Club. Hosung slipped to second place following a 72.

Scotland's Simon Yates (66) will be hoping to break the Korean dominance and become the first foreign player in seven years to win their national open. He shares third place with Seungtaek Lee at the US$1,125,000 event.

Kevin Na of the United States also remains hopeful of spoiling the Korean party when he signed for a 70 to share eighth place with fellow countryman John Catlin as well as Heungchol Joo and InnChoon Hwang of Korea