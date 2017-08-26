Chawrasia shoots even par, slips to tied 21st

by PTI News 26 Aug 2017, 21:36 IST

Farso (Denmark), Aug 26 (PTI) SSP Chawrasia's bogey-free run came to an end after the third round as he slipped to tied 21st position at the 'Made in Denmark' golf tournament, here today.

Chawrasia finished with an even par 71 that had four birdies and four bogeys but slipped from last evening's tied 2nd position.

He is now seven-under 206, while David Horsey took a two-shot lead into the final round loking to win his second Danish title tomorrow.

Chawrasia bogeyed the first but then three birdies in four holes from third to sixth saw him move to nine-under.

A bogey on seventh, a birdie on eighth followed by bogeys on 10th and 12th saw him back to par. He parred the last seven holes.

On a day of low scores at Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort, the 2015 champion Horsey produced the lowest round with a 64 to get to 14-under as he led the way from American Julian Suri.

Two-time Major champion John Daly rolled back the years to match Suri's 65 and sit at 11-under alongside English duo Chris Paisley and Robert Rock and Frenchman Gr?gory Havret.

Local favourite Thorbjorn Olesen was then at 10-under alongside Australian Wade Ormsby and English trio of Aaron Rai, Matt Wallace and Steve Webster.

Frenchman Benjamin Hebert was at 9-under after a remarkable day of movement on the leaderboard in Farso that saw every player in the top 12 have a share of the lead at some point or the other with exceptions being Ormsby and Rock