Classy Kaymer makes strong start to Munich title bid

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 21 Jun 2019, 01:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Martin Kaymer made a strong start

Martin Kaymer caught the eye at the BMW International Open as the German maintained his recent resurgence on day one.

He delighted a home crowd at the Golfclub Munchen Eichenried with a bogey-free opening 67, putting him five under par and one shot behind Italian leader Andrea Pavan.

Kaymer is mired in a five-year trophy drought, hunting for his first tour event win since landing the 2014 U.S. Open title.

He also triumphed at the US PGA Championship in 2010, and had a spell at world number one, but Kaymer was ranked as low as 191st only last month.

However, the 34-year-old has two top-10 finishes in 2019, at the Memorial and the British Masters, and is back inside the top 100 as he looks to be recovering some of the form that made him a regular contender for big cheques on both sides of the Atlantic.

Bogey-free in front of your home crowd #BMWInternationalOpen pic.twitter.com/CPgcXsdYCs — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) June 20, 2019

Kaymer was joined on five under by England's Oliver Wilson, a former Ryder Cup player, with Denmark's Jeff Winther shooting a 68 to sit in a tie for fourth.

A threat of lightning held up play for almost three hours in the late afternoon and among those affected was England's Lee Westwood who returned to the course in the evening and joined Winther on four under.

Front-runner Pavan won a maiden European Tour title at last year's Czech Masters, but in 2019 the Rome-born 30-year-old has yet to achieve a top-10 result.

Down the leaderboard there was cheer for Jose Maria Olazabal, as the former Ryder Cup captain and two-time Masters champion carded a one-under 71 for his first sub-par round on the European Tour since the 2017 Portugal Masters.