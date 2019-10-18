Coetzee and Colsaerts lead Open de France

Nicolas Colsaerts, joint-leader of the Open de France

George Coetzee and Nicolas Colsaerts share the lead at the halfway mark of the Open de France after capitalising on improved afternoon conditions at Le Golf National.

Coetzee and Ryan Fox were joint-leaders after the first round in Paris and the South African will head into the weekend nine under par after carding a three-under 68.

Colsaerts, battling to keep his European Tour card, joined Coetzee out in front with a five-under 66 as Fox slipped back to three under after a three-over 74.

Morning starters had to contend with cold and wind following overnight rain, but the weather improved later in the day and Coetzee took advantage by making six birdies on his back nine.

The four-time European Tour champion hit the turn in 37 after starting at the 10th but came into his own with four gains in a row and finished with a seventh birdie of the day after dropping a shot at the eighth.

Colsaerts also made his move after the turn, conjuring up five birdies in six holes to lead the way and the big-hitting Belgian would have been out on his own but for a second bogey at 18.

Nico Colsaerts joins the lead thanks to THIS @Coelsss #OpenDeFrance pic.twitter.com/LrLw9akziF — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) October 18, 2019

The in-form Kurt Kitayama is well poised to improve on a third-place finish at the Italian Open after he went around in 68 to sit just a shot off the lead.

Richie Ramsay is a further stroke back, while defending champion Alex Noren made the cut despite a second successive 72.