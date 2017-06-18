Confident Harman prepared for whatever Erin Hills has in store

Few would have expected Brian Harman to be leading the U.S. Open, but he is confident he is "prepared for whatever happens" on Sunday.

Brian Harman stated his intention to kick back and unwind with his family before facing the challenge of heading into the final round of the U.S. Open as the man to catch.

While Justin Thomas was the headline act at Erin Hills on Saturday courtesy of a sensational nine-under 63, the lowest score to par in the tournament's history, it was Harman who ended round three at the top of the leaderboard.

A classy 67 lifted the left-hander to 12 under for the week, one clear of Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Tommy Fleetwood.

Harman is now in pole position to become the first left-handed U.S. Open champion and only the fourth man to win the event having previously picked up the U.S. Junior Amateur title.

Asked if achieving the latter feat was on his mind, the world number 50 replied: "No, I don't think that's a productive way to think about it. I think the most productive way is to first enjoy my time at home tonight with my family and get some sleep and come out and make a plan for tomorrow [Sunday].

"I'm going to enjoy my time with my little girl and my wife. We'll probably watch some TV and hang out.

"I've got a good plan for this course. I've played it in a couple of different wind conditions. I have no idea what tomorrow is going to be like. I could wake up with a neck ache. There's no telling. But I'm confident that I am prepared for whatever happens, whether something bad happens or something good happens. I'll just rely on that confidence."

A lack of wind at Erin Hills, combined with greens softened by plentiful rain, has led to unusually low scoring throughout the week in Wisconsin.

"[At] 12 under, I'd have about a 10-shot lead in most Opens," noted Harman, who beat Dustin Johnson to the Wells Fargo Championship title last month but has never finished inside the top 25 at a major.

"I think this week the scores have been low because the weather has been so good. And I think that's a testament to the set-up of the golf course, that when you set up a golf course in a fair manner and the weather is good, the scores are going to be low.

"But tomorrow the wind is going to come out of the north, it's going to blow, and the scores could be a good deal higher, if the weather comes to what they're predicting. It could change in a heartbeat.

"It just depends on the weather. Someone could get out early and shoot a low score. Justin did it today. It's out there, for sure.

"There's no telling how low. I could not be leading the golf tournament by the time I tee off. That's a very real possibility."