Day's struggles continue, McIlroy back in the red

Day one at the Travelers Championship brought more struggles for Jason Day but Rory McIlroy enjoyed himself in Connecticut.

by Omnisport News 22 Jun 2017, 22:38 IST

World number four Jason Day

Jason Day's U.S. Open woes showed little sign of abating at the Travelers Championship on Thursday as the world number four carded a disappointing two-over-par 72, but Rory McIlroy completed a promising opening round.

The Australian missed the cut at Erin Hills last week after rounds of 79 and 75 left him 10-over par, and his return in Connecticut will have failed to lift his mood.

Starting his round at the 10th hole, Day double bogeyed the par-four 12th and dropped another shot at the 18th to complete his opening nine holes in 38.

There were three birdies on his way home but two more bogeys - at the third and fifth - meant Day finished day one in Cromwell on two over.

McIlroy also returned on Thursday but had more to be happy with as he hit a 67, leaving him three under, which was four shots adrift of early leader Brett Stegmaier.

The Northern Irishman, like Day, bowed out of last week's major after two rounds, but enjoyed a more a positive outing this time around.

McIlroy finished his round with four birdies and the only blot on his card was a bogey at the 18th - his ninth.