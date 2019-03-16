×
De Jager four clear at Kenya Open

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    16 Mar 2019, 00:11 IST
Louis de Jager - cropped
Kenya Open leader Louis de Jager

South African Louis de Jager's second-round 66 ensured he moved four clear of the rest of the field at the midway point of the Kenya Open.

After firing 64 on Thursday to earn a share of the lead with Englishman Jack Singh Brar, De Jager carded seven birdies, along with two bogeys, to move to 12 under for the tournament.

De Jager's best 36-hole score on the European Tour earned him a sizeable advantage over Singh Brar, who shot 70 to sit alongside Adri Arnaus at eight under par.

Arnaus had an outstanding back nine that included six birdies, having initially struggled in the afternoon conditions with a double bogey at the fourth and further dropped shots at the third and seventh.

Only four men went lower than De Jager on Friday, with world number 52 Justin Harding's six-under 65 moving him into contention, five strokes adrift of the outright leader.

Harding will be hoping to maintain his recent form having secured his maiden European Tour title at the Qatar Masters last week.

