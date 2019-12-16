Falcons shock 49ers, Bills clinch playoff spot

Atlanta Falcons celebrate

The San Francisco 49ers suffered a shock loss in the NFL on Sunday, while the Buffalo Bills clinched a playoff spot.

The 49ers (11-3) were beaten for the second time in three games after going down to the Atlanta Falcons.

Meanwhile, the Bills are heading to the playoffs for just the second time since 2000 after overcoming the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Dallas Cowboys claimed a key win and the Oakland Raiders were beaten by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

49ERS STUNNED BY FALCONS

Julio Jones' touchdown with just seconds remaining helped the Falcons get past the 49ers 29-22.

Matt Ryan's five-yard pass to Jones – who had 134 receiving yards – with two seconds remaining, and Olamide Zaccheaus' fumble return as time expired, saw Atlanta (5-9) to their shock win.

Ryan went 25 of 39 for 210 yards and two TDs, while 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo finished with 200 yards after completing 22 of 34 passes.

George Kittle had 134 receiving yards for the 49ers, but his team fell short.

The 49ers are assured of a playoff place, but sit behind the Seattle Seahawks (11-3) in the NFC West. The teams will meet on December 29.

BILLS BOOK PLAYOFF SPOT

The Bills rallied past the Steelers 17-10 to clinch a playoff place.

After Stephen Hauschka's 36-yard field goal brought Buffalo level in the fourth quarter, Josh Allen's 14-yard pass to Tyler Kroft secured the win.

Devin Singletary rushed for 87 yards on 21 carries for the Bills, while John Brown had 99 receiving yards.

The Bills (10-4) are second to the New England Patriots (11-3) in the AFC East, while the Steelers (8-6) are in a wildcard place.

COWBOYS SNAP LOSING STREAK

The Cowboys ended a three-game losing streak with a 44-21 victory over the Rams.

Ezekiel Elliott scored two touchdowns, rushing for 117 yards on 24 carries in the impressive win.

The Rams managed just 22 rushing yards as QB Jared Goff went 33 of 51 for 284 yards, two TDs and an interception.

Dallas top a tight NFC East with a 7-7 record ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles (7-7) and they meet next week.

RAIDERS' COLISEUM FAREWELL ENDS IN LOSS

In their final scheduled game at the Oakland Coliseum, the Raiders went down to the Jaguars 20-16.

Oakland (6-8) are set to miss the playoffs after the defeat as they conceded 14 fourth-quarter points to Jacksonville (5-9).

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings improved to 10-4 by crushing the Los Angeles Chargers 39-10 and the Cleveland Browns' playoff hopes were hit after a 38-24 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, who had Kenyan Drake score four TDs.

WEEK 15 SCORES

Seattle Seahawks 30-24 Carolina Panthers

New England Patriots 34-13 Cincinnati Bengals

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 38-17 Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers 21-13 Chicago Bears

Kansas City Chiefs 23-3 Denver Broncos

New York Giants 36-20 Miami Dolphins

Houston Texans 24-21 Tennessee Titans

Philadelphia Eagles 37-27 Washington Redskins

Arizona Cardinals 38-24 Cleveland Browns

Minnesota Vikings 39-10 Los Angeles Chargers

Jacksonville Jaguars 20-16 Oakland Raiders

Dallas Cowboys 44-21 Los Angeles Rams

Atlanta Falcons 29-22 San Francisco 49ers

Buffalo Bills 17-10 Pittsburgh Steelers