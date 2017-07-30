Hoffman grabs third-round lead at Canadian Open

Charley Hoffman climbed to the Canadian Open summit thanks to his seven-under-par 65 at Glen Abbey Golf Course on Saturday.

by Omnisport News 30 Jul 2017, 04:59 IST

American golfer Charley Hoffman

American golfer Hoffman climbed the leaderboard thanks to his seven-under-par 65 at Glen Abbey Golf Course on Saturday.

Countryman Martin Flores was the overnight leader by one stroke but Hoffman erased the deficit thanks to eight birdies in Oakville, Ontario.

Hoffman was flawless on the front nine, birdieing the fourth, fifth and ninth holes before gaining strokes at the 10th, 12th, 13th, 15th and 18th, with his only blemish coming at the 17th – a bogey to be 17 under following the penultimate round.

A shot off the pace is Kevin Chappell, who carded a six-under-par 66 on the weekend.

Robert Garrigus produced a fabulous round after shooting a 62, which included six birdies and two eagles, to be equal third alongside Gary Woodland (68).

Defending champion Jhonattan Vegas is a shot back (67) and he has company, with Andres Gonzales (66), Tony Finau (66), Sam Saunders (67), Ryan Ruffels (68) and Brandon Hagy (69) also 14 under through 54 holes.

World number one Dustin Johnson had his third successive round in the 60s, this time posting a four-under-par 68.

It was a mixed day for Johnson, who had seven birdies, a bogey and double-bogey as he ended the day five shots behind Hoffman.

Flores also has a five-shot deficit, having dropped down the leaderboard following his 72.