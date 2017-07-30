It's kind of urgent: Fernandez-Castano makes jokey plea for Spieth's help

A text from Jordan Spieth inspired Kramer Hickok to make the cut in Ontario and prompted Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano to jokingly ask for help

Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano

After missing five cuts in succession, it appears Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano is eager for any help he can get.

And the Spaniard raised a laugh on Saturday with a jokey request to Open champion Jordan Spieth on Twitter.

The PGA Tour's official Twitter account shared a link to a story, which revealed how Kramer Hickok was inspired to make the cut at the Canadian Open following an encouraging text from Spieth, his room-mate.

That clearly caught the eye of Fernandez-Castano, who was unable to make the weekend in Oakville as his miserable season continued.

Quoting the PGA Tour's initial tweet, Fernandez-Castano wrote: "Hey @JordanSpieth, can you please text me too? It's kind of urgent as I haven't played a full weekend since May. Thanks a lot in advance."

Hey @JordanSpieth, can you please text me too? It's kind of urgent as I haven't played a full weekend since May. Thanks a lot in advance. https://t.co/ldSeun1xBR — Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño (@gfcgolf) July 29, 2017

A text from @JordanSpieth gave @KramerHickok the inspiration he needed to make his first cut on the PGA TOUR.https://t.co/0nr9MHFctK pic.twitter.com/YFqP0UoFIu — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 29, 2017

Spieth's victory in The Open showed he is capable of extraordinary things. But even the three-time major winner might struggle to turn around the fortunes of every out-of-form golfer.

Nice try, though, Gonzalo.